Robert “Bobby” Jack Goolsby
Robert “Bobby” Jack Goolsby, 73, of Brazoria, TX went to be with the Lord on October 18, 2019. He was born to Jack Monroe “J.M.” and Jessie Frances Gameson Goolsby on December 27, 1945 in West Columbia, TX. Bobby graduated from Columbia High School in 1964. As a student, he was involved in sports, student government and received many class awards. After graduation Bobby joined the Pipefitters Local 211 Union as a pipefitter for 20+ years. He later worked as an Outside Plant Technician at Brazoria Telephone Company (BTEL) where he retired after 38 years of service.
Bobby was a loyal and supportive brother, uncle, cousin, friend and coworker. He enjoyed being with friends and family, and you could always count on his sense of humor to keep everyone entertained.
He is survived by sisters, Martha McCreary and Betty Burrell; brother, Kenneth Goolsby and wife Kathy; sister-in-law, Robin Goolsby; nephews, James McCreary, Jason Goolsby (Lisa), Wade Aucoin (Kendra), Ken Goolsby (Rachel), T.Ray Goolsby (Erin), Trey Goolsby; nieces, Molly Rogers (Kevin), Kendra Goolsby; aunt, Dorothy Mullan; along with many other family members and friends.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; brothers, Jimmy (the Governor) Goolsby and Thomas Ray Goolsby; brothers-in-law, Harold Burrell and Jimmy McCreary; nephew, Lloyd Burrell and niece, Terry Sue McCreary.
Serving as pallbearers are James McCreary, Jason Goolsby, Ken Goolsby, Wade Aucoin, Ryan Goolsby, T.Ray Goolsby, Trey Goolsby and Russell Brigance. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Goolsby, Ronnie Goolsby, Phillip Brigance, Jerry Downs, Troy Roundtree and all of his evening buddies.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23rd at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX. Graveside services to follow at Brazoria Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
