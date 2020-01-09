Mary “Babe” Clausen
October 27, 1943 –
December 29, 2019
Mary “Babe” Clausen, 76, of Brazoria passed away peacefully with her sister by her side in Katy, Texas on December 29, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1943 in Marble Falls, Texas to A J and Geneva Pilgrim.
She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, with a kind heart, a warm gentle soul who was understanding and very artistic and a free spirit that will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Cindy Clausen and Cadie Davis and husband, JD; grandchildren, Bryan Neisig and wife Mary, Jerrid Davis, Maegen Wade and husband, Barry; great grandchildren, Abbie Bailey and husband, Brock, Liz Martinez and husband, Austin, Nathaniel Neisig, Paisley Moody, Ryder Davis, Reese Wade; great great grandchildren, Liam Martinez and Brody Bailey; sisters, Janie Roesner, and Dorothy Creekmore and husband, Tommy; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lemley Clausen; her parents, A J and Geneva Pilgrim; grandson, Justin Davis and her sister, Virginia Smith.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute with John Price officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Neisig, Jerrid Davis, Nathaniel Neisig, Ryder Davis, Liam Martinez, and Brody Bailey.
Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486 979-345-3232.
Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.baker funeralhome.net
