Gloria Jean Morton Volek Sinclair
Gloria Jean Morton Volek Sinclair, born October 23, 1942, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the age of 76.
Gloria was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Volek; son, Joey Volek; daughter, Cheryl Rivers; brothers, Charles, Larry, Joe Glenn, and Ronnie Martin; and sister, Shirley Dotson.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kimberly Malone, of Huffman, Texas; grandchildren, Chad Emery, Samuel Sinclair, and Chase Rivers, of Houston, Texas; sisters, Carolyn Harris, of Freeport, Texas, Dianne Seiler, of Poteet, Texas, Judy Peck, of Angleton, Texas, Linda Karasek, of El Campo, Texas; her precious brother-in-law, Sam Karasek, El Campo; as well as various nieces and nephews.
Gloria loved and lived each day trying to help others. She had a sweet spirit and loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved working retail and being a mother, grandmother, sister, and a friend to everyone. She enjoyed being outside, gardening, cooking, and fishing. Gloria was very adventurous. She was loved by everyone and will be missed.
A visitation and service will take place at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas, on Friday, August 30, 2019. The visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 p.m. Online condolences can be left for the Sinclair family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
