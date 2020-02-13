Betty Lou Cotton
June 5, 1928 –
February 10, 2020
Betty Lou Cotton, 91, of West Columbia, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born on June 5, 1928 in West Columbia, Texas to W. W. and Agnes (Orr) Hammond.
Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church of West Columbia. She sang in the choir and taught Sunday school in the Children’s Department. Betty was also the secretary at West Columbia Elementary for many years.
The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia. A private family service will follow after.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Patricia Metcalf and husband, Scott; granddaughters, Lindsey Shults and husband, Brad, and Laura Cole and husband, Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Piper, Lincoln, Hunter, and Parker; sister, Lynda Bagwell and husband, Gary; nieces, Lynda Smith and Rita Dorsett; and nephews, Gary Bagwell and Ernest Cotton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W. W. Hammond and Agnes Hammond; husband, Frank Cotton; and daughter, Diane Segelquist.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers, Krista Bryant, Marilyn Mayberry, April Mayberry, Sarah Holmes, and LaTonya Dailey.
The family requests that no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty’s name to the Columbia Christian Senior Center or the First Baptist Church.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX 634 S Columbia Dr 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.baker funeralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.