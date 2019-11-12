Stella King
Memorial Services for Stella King, 74, of Angleton will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Baptist Church in Danbury with Pastor David Smith officiating.
She passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Cornerstone Healthcare in Webster, TX.
She loved cooking, shopping, and working in her flower garden. She also enjoyed talking and visiting with her close friends. She was a Christian and found joy listening to Pastor Ed Young. She was quick to forgive and slow to anger. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. An achievement in her life, that she was proud of, is performing the lead female role in a movie called “The Precious Knot”.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shalim and Elaine Khan; husband Don King; and step-son Ronald King.
S he is survived by her family Kathleen Humphreys, Shelly Smith, Don King, Andre King, Sara King, and Comet her loyal dog of eleven years; good friends Minh Johnson, Mary and Hector Cuellar, Connie and Charlie Johnston; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
