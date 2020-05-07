Kenworth Irwin Carrington
December 25, 1951 –
April 30, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Kenworth Irwin Carrington announce his passing on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 68.
Kenworth was born on December 25, 1951 in Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, West Indies, son of the late William and Vennie Carrington. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and son. While living in Trinidad and Tobago, Ken was a peace officer at the Santa Flora Police Department. He was an avid cricket player and, as a true Tobagonian, he loved his country. In 1978, he came to Florida and eventually moved with his family to Texas. He studied hard and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering. With that degree, he went to work as an engineer at Intermedics (Freeport).
If Ken was around, a person was never in need. He loved and cared for any and every person he met. One of his favorite pastimes was fixing and building things. Ken built a bookcase still standing 30 years later. You could often find him working on the car or anything that needed work. That fix it attitude is something that he instilled in his girls. Ken also enjoyed cooking for his family, from cheese omelets to homemade bread. Everyone’s favorite treat, though, was his famous homemade vanilla ice cream. If only we had that recipe!
Unfortunately, after a devastating medical mishap resulting in a serious traumatic brain injury, Ken was no longer able to remember his loved ones or to participate in all the things he once loved. Still, Ken’s spirit fought on for almost 30 more years. On April 30, 2020, the battle was done. His suffering was over. His family loved and cherished him to the end and the love will still live on. We LOVE you, Daddy, forever and always!
Kenworth was survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Donna Carrington; four daughters, Callistra Jones (Richard), Marlene Rivas, Janelle Hanks (Sedrick), and Tyne Carrington; four grandchildren, Quinton, Ka’Vaysia, Ka’Dyine and Reese. Mr. Carrington is also survived by brothers, Hector (Millis), Ashbert (Vernella), Orville and Fernelle; sisters, Wynette, Carol, and Maudelyn; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. (979) 849-8800.
