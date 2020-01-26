Harold James Tichacek
Harold James Tichacek, 78, of Brazoria, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1941 in Rosenberg, Texas to Pete and Elizabeth (Mocha) Tichacek.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Shady Acres. Burial will follow at Gulf Prairie Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Harold is survived by his wife, Margie Tichacek; brother, Donald Tichacek and wife, Wanda; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Tichacek; and daughter, Carrie Lynn Tichacek.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in Brazoria, TX, 118 W Texas 77422, (979) 798-2128.
