Gladys Christene Bates
Funeral service for Gladys Christene Bates, 85, of Clute will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bethel Full Gospel Baptist Church, 401 South Avenue H, Freeport Texas where Rev. Gene Grear is Pastor and Officiator. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery in West Columbia, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at E. Viola and Son Funeral Home, 205 North Broad St, West Columbia, TX. 77486. Final viewing will be at the church on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Gladys Christene Bates departed this life on October 21, 2019. She was born in Clute, Texas on October 6, 1934 to Monroe and Amelia (Lucy) Clayborne.
She was preceded in death by her late husband of 52 years Andrew Lee Bates Jr.; parents, Monroe and Amelia Clayborne and siblings.
Gladys leaves to cherish her beautiful memories four daughters, Brenda Washington of Clute; Marilyn McCoy of Houston; Vickie Addison (Raymond) of Houston and Paula Walton (Lucius) of Fresno; one son, Andrew Bates III (Angela) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Glenda Bates, Trista Jacobs (Darrell), Lawrence McCoy, Lauren Walton, Addison Bates and Braxton Bates. Two great grandchildren, Amari Derouen and Destiny Jacobs. A special niece, Linda Phillips as well as numerous other relatives and life-long friends.
Final arrangements entrusted to and under the direction of E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 (979) 345-3433
Online condolences may be left for the family of Gladys C Bates by visiting our website at www.violafh.com
