Pamela Marie Sparks (Pam)
February 14, 1955 –
February 19, 2020
Pam went to be with our lord in heaven on February 19, 2020. She was born in Morgan City, Louisiana February 14th, 1955 to LeRoy and Hazel Guillory.
She is survived by her brother, Lee Guillory of Seattle, Washington; sister, Joyce Wilson of San Diego, California; and sister, Darlene Guillory of West Columbia, Texas; her son, Kyle Sparks and wife Natalie and their two children, Zachary and Avery; son, Eric Sparks; son, Dean Sparks and wife Teresa, and their son, Branden; her nieces, Lane Blake and Lynn Hoerres; nephew, Matt Wilson; and many great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pam loved her family and devoted her life to her sons. She loved to travel, visiting her sister in California as often as possible. If she wasn’t in the kitchen, cooking or making one of her wonderful cheesecakes, she could be found in her garden.
She was a light to so many, loving Jesus and her faith, and she will be missed dearly.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at IUOE Local 564 Union Hall, 2120 N Brazosport Blvd, Richwood, TX 77531.
