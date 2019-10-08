Joseph “Joe” Walter Jackson
Joseph “Joe” Walter Jackson, 88, of West Columbia, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Joe was a man of strong Christian faith and an active member of Bethel Presbyterian Church of East Columbia, Texas. He served as an elder and volunteered many years on the building and grounds committee.
Joe was born to William Jackson and Ida Lorean Jennings on May 10, 1931 in Talco, Texas. He was recruited into the Army, where he served during the Korean War. After returning from the service, he met the love of his life, Anna Laura Johnson, and they later married on October 15, 1955. A year later, Joe began his lifelong career as a Union Painter and was a member of the Local Unit 130. Shortly after, he began his favorite job as “Dad” and they had 3 wonderful children.
When Joe was not working, he enjoyed taking summer vacations with his family; Lake Texana, Garner State Park, and Oklahoma were just a few stops they made throughout their years of traveling. Once his children were grown and he had retired, Anna called on Joe to be her travel partner and they visited 46 of the 50 states.
Joe was known to be an exceptional craftsman. He built his family home with his own hands and created woodwork for many members of his family to cherish. When Joe wasn’t traveling or piddling in his shop, you could find him fishing with his wife and friends on Lake Somerville.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years; daughter, Joyce Keebler (David); sons, Robert Jackson and Scott Jackson (Rhonda); special sons, Owen Johnson and Phillip Jackson (Daphney); brother, Reuben Jackson; and sisters; Doris Walton and Ruth Travis.
Joe was a remarkable “Papa” to grandchildren, Caleb Keebler (Nancy), Josh Keebler (Tammy), Colton Jackson (Nikki), Blake Jackson (Julia), Kaley Jackson, Kelsey Keebler, and Madey Jackson, and “Papa 2” to 9 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Hubert, William, and Billy Joe Jackson; and sister, Lorene Yellott.
Serving as pallbearers are Randall Linder, Mike Yellott, Owen Johnson, David, Caleb and Josh Keebler.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the people of Home Health Services, along with the VA Medical Center Hospital for their loving care and support.
A celebration of life service is planned for 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Bethel Presbyterian Church in East Columbia, Texas with a visitation in Bethel Fellowship Hall at 1:00PM until service time. Graveside services will be at Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest Cemetery in West Columbia, TX.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be sent to Bethel Presbyterian’s Memorial Fund or Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 817 West Columbia, TX 77486.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.