Jose Luis Torres
“Chino”
Jose Luis Torres “Chino” passed away October 13th, 2019 He was a resident of Freeport, Texas and worked for the Brazosport independent School District for more than 25 years.
Jose is survived by his brothers, Eduardo Rivera, Isidoro Torres; sisters, Margarita, Evelyn, Migdalia and Andrea Torres. He also is survived by his son, Jose Luis Torres Jr; future daughter-in-law, Luz Cabrera; and his former wife, Maria Santiago.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Pablo Torres and Martina Rivera.
Jose was born on September 18th, 1955, at the family home in Ponce, Puerto Rico. He enjoyed cabinet building and being an all-around handy man. He loved sports and was an avid fan of any team representing Houston from the Oilers to the Astros. Jose was loved by his friends and family. Jose was known for his fierce loyalty and compassion for others. He was quick to help those in need and was a man of principle. While he will be missed greatly we rejoice in the fact that he had a relationship with Jesus and we will surly meet him again.
We will celebrate Jose’s life on Saturday, October 19th at Stroud Funeral Home, 538 Brazosport Blvd N, Clute, TX. Visitation begins at 10 and the service will be at 12 conducted Minister Mason Howard. He will be laid to rest at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek. A meal will follow afterwards at First Baptist Church Freeport.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.