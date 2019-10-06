Thomas A. Nini III
Thomas A. Nini III, 77, was born on June 29, 1942 and passed away peacefully at home in Conroe, Texas on October 2, 2019.
Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Nini.
He is survived by his three children, Melanie Nini, Tom Nini and Laura Valerio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.