Diana Lee Kisling
Diana Lee Kisling passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday morning surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, family and friends. She had a deep love for Jesus Christ and her morning daily devotionals.
She was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma to Charlie and Rose Johnston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Kisling; her parents; sister, Delores Dukes; and brother, Johnny Johnston.
She is survived by her daughters, Nicole Kisling, Jackie Kisling, and Christina Kisling; sisters, Barbara Gibson, Debbie Gann, Gloria Wolf, Tina Ruff, Laura Wynn; grandchildren, Christian Guevara, Jezzalise Batres, Jaelynn Riden, Joseph Riden, and Colton Harris. Honorable mention should go to her beloved pets who will miss her dearly.
A visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2-4 at Stroud Funeral Home with a service to follow at 4:00.
Online condolences may be made to www.stroudfuneralhome.com
