William Henry “Bill” Rouse
December 4, 1929 –
May 13, 2020
William Henry “Bill” Rouse, 90, of Clute, Texas passed away peacefully in the afternoon on May 13, 2020. He was greeted by his beautiful bride Robbie as he woke up in heaven.
Bill was a lifelong resident of the Brazosport area, born on December 4, 1929, to Clarence and Addie Rouse in his childhood home in Velasco, Texas on the Brazos River.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Robbie; brother, Clarence “Sonny” Rouse; sister, Helen Spurlock; and son- i n-law, Rickey “Red” Cranfill.
He is lovingly survived by daughters, Julie Ann Cranfill, Terri Kay Caines and husband, Rick Caines, Lisa Lyn Boyett and husband, Jerry Boyett; grandchildren, Randall Cranfill, Amanda Barrie and husband, Jim Barrie, William Caines, Jody Caines and wife, Rachael, Bobby Caines, Macy Boyett, Emily Boyett and Simon Shao; great-grandchildren, Kainah Cranfill, Cody Barrie, Reiland Caines, and Emory Caines.
Bill was a man of faith and lived his life with the utmost integrity, honor and love for his family and friends. As the scripture reads “Greater Love hath no man than to lay down his life for his friends” He was a deacon and a church member of both Friendship and Unity Missionary Baptist Church, where he served in countless ways. He was also an Army Veteran and proudly served his country in the Korean war.
As a young boy growing up in Velasco, he spent his childhood days playing along the Brazos River. He was always looking for odd jobs to do. Before he was even 10 years old, he was selling nickel popcorn at the movie theater, beheading shrimp, delivering newspapers, etc. He had a very strong work ethic at a early age. During his teenage years he worked on an oil ship headed to Argentina. While on the ship he fell overboard retrieving a piece of equipment and floated several miles away before being rescued. He is truly a survivor. Before joining the Army, he met Robbie Louella Brown, who became his wife after returning from the Korean war. They were married on February 28, 1953 and were together for 62 years. He also began his career at that time at Dow Chemical, where he worked for 42 years as a operator making antifreeze and loading it onto tank cars and ships. He formed many lifelong friendships during his time at Dow.
Bill was a jack of all trades and always ready to lend a helping hand. He had a special knack for finding and restoring furniture. Bill and Robbie were always in the middle of projects together. Not only for their home, but for anyone who needed help. From yard work, to home repairs, to decorating, they could do it all. His grandchildren were the light of his life. He enjoyed spending time with them and supporting them in whatever they were involved in. He always gave them words of wisdom to live by. One of his favorite sayings was “Keep it between the ditches”. Which now as we reflect on this we believe it means so much more than driving a car. It means staying in the middle of the right path towards where you are going in life. Loving Jesus is the right path and evil is in the ditches. “Keep it between the ditches” keeps you on the right path. He was a wise man. But most of all he was a man who loved the Lord, loved his family, loved people, and would love it if you joined him in heaven someday.
And as Papa Bill would always say “Ya’ll be careful now and Keep it between the Ditches”
Due to the current State of Texas recommendations; the family would like everyone to stay safe and thank everyone for their support. The family will be holding a service at Stroud Funeral Home on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Please contact a family member for details of the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.