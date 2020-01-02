Hattie Lee Belt
June 7, 1921 –
December 24, 2019
Hattie Lee Belt, 98 of Angleton, Texas, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
She was born to John and Cora Shields Givins in Houston, Texas on June 7, 1921.
She came to Angleton in 1946. She was a teletype Operator for Dow for 41 ½ years, retiring in 1986. She was a member of 2nd Baptist church in Angleton. She was a granddaughter of a civil war veteran. She was a Daughter of the Nile, a Member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, a volunteer at the Gathering Place, and was Senior Citizen of the Year for 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. Belt in 200; her sister, Emma M. Bryant; and four half-brothers; four half-sisters; and a great-niece, Sherry Foster.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; son, Frank Gressett and Bobbi Allen; step-daughter, Sherry Jan Stallworth and husband Ronald; step-son Charles Belt; step-daughter, Dottie Herman, and step-daughter, Barbara Turpins. Also, 12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, four nieces, and five nephews, and up to four generations of great nieces and nephews, along with many special friends and adopted sons and daughters, too many to list individually.
A public Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 2nd Baptist Church in Angleton. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., with Chris Moore officiating at 2nd Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.