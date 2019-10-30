Clara “Cathy” Catherine Williams
Clara “Cathy” Catherine Williams passed away on October 28th, 2019. Cathy Williams was born on September 21, 1936 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Ernest Bolding and Mable Milks Rainer. Raised in the rural cotton fields of Little Rock, she lived a life of giving to others. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Clyde “Jelly” Williams and brother Ronald Reynolds.
Cathy married Jelly Williams in 1962. The Williams family were longtime residents of Freeport for over 57 years. Cathy had a successful career in electrical supply sales for over 25 years, retiring in 2001. Cathy and Jelly loved fishing together, making crafts, and taking annual trips to Las Vegas. During her time living and working in Freeport, Cathy’s favorite pastime was giving her time and gifts to help others. She raised thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society hosting annual community dances during the late 1970’s and early 1980’s, and was an active coordinator of the Blue Santa program providing gifts for underprivileged children in the community. In her retirement, Cathy loved growing tomatoes, crocheting, sewing, and making gifts for her children, grandchildren and caregivers. She continued giving to others, making hand-made scarves, hats, pot holders, blankets and wall crosses for local fundraisers and for people she called friend as soon as they met. When Cathy wasn’t crafting gifts for others, she especially loved traveling to casinos to win big at the penny slots.
Her survivors include sisters Shirley Jones and husband Reed, sister Linda Rainer, step-daughter Sue Wright and husband Mike, and her children: Karen Kincheloe, Viki Willard and husband Jimmy, Chris Kincheloe and wife Suzanne, Carla Gore and husband Raymond, Pam Frederick and husband Wade. She is survived by 13 loving grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and her beloved dachshund Daisy.
The family welcomes friends to attend memorial services at Lakewood Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30 at 10:30 a.m.
