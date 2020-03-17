Calvin Jewel Warren
September 2, 1930 –
March 4, 2020
Calvin Jewel Warren, 89, formerly of Lake Jackson, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Midland, MI.
Calvin was born September 2, 1930 in Bell County, TX to Robert Adlie and Verna (Livingston) Warren. He graduated from Seabrook High School in 1946 and on July 7, 1950 married Maxine Sralla in Val Verde, TX.
Employed by Dow Chemical, Texas Division for 35 years, Calvin retired in 1986. Then there were many days spent on the golf course, enjoying the challenges of tournaments — even winning a few.
One of his greatest joys was taking his elementary age grandchildren to the course and letting them “drive” the golf cart. Calvin also enjoyed traveling with family and friends, visiting many places in the United States and even cruising the Caribbean.
When home, he would spend hours at the Action Center in Lake Jackson playing dominos with others who enjoyed the game.
Calvin is survived by his daughters, Patti (John) Wolters of Midland, MI, Barbara (Mickey) Davis of McGregor, TX; and daughter-in-law Pamela Warren of Richwood; six grandchildren, Ryan, Allison, Cheryl, Thomas, Melissa and CJ; along with 15 great grandchildren. Also surviving is his second love, Frances Taylor.
Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Adlie and Verna; wife, Maxine; and son, Richard.
