Peggy Jean McElwrath Porter
October 12, 1926 –
January 12, 2020
Peggy Jean McElwrath Porter of Angleton,Tx formerly Bay City, Tx and Livingston, Tx. passed from this life to a heavenly life January 12, 2020. Peggy was 93, born on October 12, 1926 to Exie Harris McElwrath and George McElwrath in Purdon, Tx. She is preceded in death by her husband Walton Presley Porter, Sr. “Percy”, her sons Patrick Allen and Walton “Presley” Porter, Jr., and her sister Esperence Hutchinson. Left to cherish her memory is daughter Pamela Porter West and husband, Don; her brother JC Brannon and wife Carole, and daughter in law Iris Porter.
Peggie is also survived by her grandchildren Brandon Porter, JJ and Vern Wells, John and Carol West, Donald and Christine West, great grandchildren Maddie and Gracie Collins, Presley Wells, Randi and John West, Ashley Edwards, Joshua and Annelies West, Ty and Levi Porter.Peggy will also be remembered by her loving nieces and nephews
She will lovingly be remembered by extended family members Kendall and Nancy Yocom of Casa Grande, Arizona.
Peggy graduated from Bay City High School where she met her best friend and husband “Percy” Porter. Peggy was a loving, devoted mother that never meet a stranger. As a young child Peggy’s father was an oil field worker so they moved often. She learned very quickly how to make friends easily. She said she believed that she lived in almost every town in Texas including some in Louisiana. Peggy and Percy loved their time with family spending many weekends camping on the water boating, skiing, and fishing. Peggy had a “green thumb” and could grow just about anything easily and loved to work in her gardens. In later years, she enjoyed cheering for her son, Pat, while he raced motorcycles. They loved to spend time cycling around the United States with her brother, JC Brannon and wife, Carole and extended family Nancy and Kendall Yocom. Peggy worked many years for Sims McDonald Construction until retirement allowing Peggy and Percy time to work overseas.While overseas, they traveled throughout Europe and North Africa. They had many fond memories of their travels which she loved to share with family and friends. Peggy and Percy loved meeting people and made many friendships with people from all over the world. Peggy would often speak of all the children she met during their travels. She loved to sew and would spend timemaking dolls for the children she met during their travels.
The family of Peggy would like to thank the staff of Oak Village for their years of kindness and loving care.
Peggy’s loving and kind spirit will be greatly missed by family and many friends. We love you Peggy and will always carry you in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Angleton, Texas.
