Jeanette Garrett Holmes
The funeral service for Jeanette Garrett Holmes of Sweeny will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21st at Washington Chapel CME Church, CR 321, Sweeny, Texas 77480 where Rev. Nicole Chavis is Pastor, and Minister Miguel Cooper will be officiating. Burial will follow at Boone Settlement Cemetery in Sweeny.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at E. Viola & Son Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Jeanette was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA. It was there that she mastered piano and saxophone and was able to travel with and sing on the recordings of gospel music greats. During her time in Texas, Jeanette shared her love for Christ and musical gift with various ministries in the surrounding area. She served as pianist and choir director for the Old Ocean Circuit churches and other Methodist Church circuits, as well as pianist at Blue Run Baptist Church of West Columbia to name a few.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her father, Jim Garrett; her mother, La Ruth Boone Garrett; and her sister, Teri Lewis.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, Clarence Holmes (Cedar Lane, TX); daughters, Nichele Garrett (Los Angeles, CA), Tameka Holmes (Houston, TX); grandchildren, Brittany Thompson, Kira Donahue, Mikaela Hopson; great grandchildren, Gabriel Scott-Donahue; sisters, Alma Jean Douroux (Derrick; Gardena, CA) and Debra Ann Garrett (Houston, TX); beloved nephews and nieces, Gregory McCray, Miguel Cain Cooper (Teddy), Robert L. Smith Jr., De Brea Thomas, Hadera McKay, Elisha McKay, Amari McKay, and Dailey Grace Gilliard.
Final arrangements entrusted to and under the direction of E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N. Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486, (979) 345-3433.
Heartfelt condolences may be left for the family of Jeanette Garrett Holmes by visiting our website at www.violafh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.