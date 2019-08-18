Ernest Amos McCall
Ernest Amos McCall, 92, of Angleton passed away August 15, 2019. He was born June 22. 1927 in Perry, Florida to George and Rosa Ella McCall.
He enjoyed fishing, Astros, Texans and NASCAR, but most of all he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, parents, brother, sister and granddaughter.
He leaves behind his loved ones to cherish his memory and celebrate his life. Cathleen McCall of Angleton who he was married to for 70 beautiful years, and his sister Myrtle Hogan (Elwood) of Clearwater, FL, daughters Cathy Helm (Ed), Diane Gibson (Ray), Karen Garcia (Teo), his wonderful grandchildren, Amy Albarado, Michael Clark (Belinda), Teresa Groves (John), Amanda Helms, Joe Vail (Emily), Stacy Czerny (Chad), 11 Great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.
He thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at Angleton/Danbury Hospital where he had many friends, and was a proud veteran of WWII where he was in the US Navy.
He worked for Hav-A-Tampa, Eli Witt Division for 28yrs in Clearwater, Orlando FL and was manager for the Houston Division. He retired and then went to work for Morse Wholesale in Houston for 10yrs.
A special thank you to Dr. Dalal and his staff for all the care that was given. Also, a very special Thank You to members of UTMB Emergency Room, Angleton Paramedics and all the nurses on the 2nd floor. They always made special trips to see him as we considered them part of our family.
Memorial Services are pending.
Family request that instead of flowers, do something kind for someone.
