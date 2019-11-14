Dorothy Mae Bacon
Funeral services for Dorothy Mae Bacon, 85, of Brazoria will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cloverland Church of Christ, 11903 Scott Street, Houston, TX.
Burial will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, TX. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
