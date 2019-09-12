Phelp “Sonny Boy” Higgins
Funeral service for Phelp “Sonny Boy” Higgins, 89, of Brazoria will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Zion Temple AME Church, 4199 FM 521 Rd., Brazoria, Texas 77422 where Rev. Mark Jackson will be officiating pastor. Burial will follow at Mims Community Cemetery in Brazoria.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at E. Viola & Son Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Phelp was born on July 15, 1930 in Brazoria County, Texas to Andrew (AJ) Higgins and Daisy Sibley Higgins and passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, September 6, 2019 surrounded by family.
