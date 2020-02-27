Deacon Philip Jackson, Jr.
June 21, 1943 –
February 24, 2020
Funeral Services for Deacon Philip Jackson, Jr. 76, of Chenango, Texas, will be Saturday, February 29, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 County Road 34, Angleton. Rev. Timothy Hicks, Pastor, Rev Tommy Smith, Officiate, Rev. Jeffery Goston, Eulogist. Visitation will be, Friday 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, Angleton, TX. Interment will at Providence Church Cemetery in Angleton, TX.
He was born to the union of Louis Jackson and Viola Holmes on June 21, 1943 in Evergreen, Louisiana. He attended public school in Louisiana. Later years he moved to Houston and worked for Manhattan Construction Company for over 30 years.
Philip was a foster parent for Depelchin Children, all teenage boys for 10 years. Philip joined New Revelation Baptist Church and became a Deacon. He was a faithful member until his health started declining. He was a kind and gentle man always reaching out to help his fellow man. He was married to Lily over 41 years.
Following an extended illness he departed this life at Cypress Woods Nursing Facility on Monday, February 24, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Jackson; mother, Viola Holmes; son, Jimmy Lloyd Washington, Jr.; and sister, Beaulah Holmen.
Philip leaves to cherish loving memories wife, Lily Jackson; sons, Kent Washington (Andrea) and Kirk Jackson (LaShon); daughter, Althea Dillinghim; brother, Larry Holmes (Jeline); sister, Wilma Phillips (Louis); brothers-in-law, Eugene Mucker and Howard Mucker; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends; special friends and family, Emmett and Rosie Roberson, and Rev Tommy and Debra Smith.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Washington, III, Kent Washington, Jr., Anthony Phillips, Kobe Austin.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas, (979) 849-6379.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
