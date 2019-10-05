Edwin Wirt Olson
Edwin Wirt Olson, 82, of West Columbia, passed away on Thursday, October 4, 2019. He was born in Freeport to his parents, George and Cecilia Olson, and was a long time resident of Brazoria County. Ed had a great passion for rodeo and the outdoors, but his greatest love was his kids and being involved in their lives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, George Olson Jr. and John Olson.
Edwin is survived by two sons, Thomas Edwin Olson and Christopher Edwin Olson, and wife Lynn Ann.
There will be a visitation on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, in Freeport, burial will be in Kerrville.
