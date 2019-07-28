Jimmie Neal Blair
Jimmie Neal Blair was born January 7, 1933, in Trevat, TX, to Thomas and Gladys Blair. Jim passed away July, 25, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Jimmie’s family moved to Lake Jackson in 1947. He joined the Marines after high school, and was very proud of the time he spent in the service. After leaving the service, he went to work for Dow Chemical in the transportation department and worked there for over 40 years. They called him the agitator! He was given a washing machine agitator as a retirement gift.
Jim was a great domino player, an avid bowler, and frequently traveled with friends to bluegrass music festivals and family camping trips in his RV. He especially looked forward to the times he got to spend in Trevat at the family ranch where he would hunt and work cattle with his son and brother Tom.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad; his daughter, Nell Scott; and brothers and sisters, Vernon, Ollie, Earl, Lela, and Hazel.
Jim is survived by Rosie, his loving and caring wife of over 65 years; son, Doyle Neal Blair of Lake Jackson; four grandchildren, Jody Scott and Wife Nancy (Dallas, TX, Toby Scott (Nashville, TN), Julie Tullos and husband Toby (Coldspring, TX), and Tommy Neal and wife Shelbi (Lake Jackson); eight great-grandkids, Cameron, Kace, and Haley Tullos, Emma Nell, Isabelle, and Audrey Scott and Collins Rose and Hudson Blair; sister, Ruby Stinson; brother, Tom Blair; sisters-in-law, Doylie Seibel and Bonita Trammel; brother-in-law, Roger Prichard and wife Debbie; son-in-law, James Scott; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Jimmie was always so proud of his kids, but they could never hold a candle to the love he had for his grandkids and great grandkids.
Pallbearers are Pete Seibel, Wendell Stinson, Jimmy Blair, Ronny Blair, Jerry Garner, and Wayne Truss.
A Gathering to Share Memories will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Sunday July 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
A Celebration of Jimmie’s Life will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Monday July 29, 2019, starting at 11:00 a.m., followed by the graveside at Restwood Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.