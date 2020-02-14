Linda Gail Knott
November 10, 1948 –
February 12, 2020
Linda Gail Knott, 71, of West Columbia, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1948 in Silsbee, Texas to D. C. and Lona Mae (Cotton) Thompson.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at The Lighthouse of West Columbia with Danny Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until service time.
Linda is survived by her husband, Joe Knott, Sr.; sons, Joe Knott, Jr. and Rev. Jonathan Knott; brothers, Robert Thompson, L.D. Thompson, and Rev. Tim Thompson; and sister, Patricia Hollister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Irene Knott; and brother, Charles Willard Thompson.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX, 634 S. Columbia Dr., 77486, (979) 345-3232.
