Michael Christopher McConnell
Mr. McConnell passed away at his home on Friday, the 18th of October, 2019. He was born in Houston, Texas to Linda Lou Borden and Michael Curtis McConnell on September 2nd, 1971.
Mr. McConnell spent most of his life in the Angleton-Danbury area working as a machinist. He was well-known as a gifted and dedicated bass player. He had a love for fishing, gardening, and BBQ.
Mr. McConnell was preceded in death by his grandparents; father; and mother.
He leaves behind many family members and friends that will miss him. He is a beloved son, brother, and friend.
Memorial Services will be officiated by Reverend Mike Hammonds and held on November 2nd, 2019 at The First Assembly of God in Angleton, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.