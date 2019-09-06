James Walter Davenport
James Walter Davenport, 68, of West Columbia, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Galveston, Texas. He was born on December 19, 1950 in Houston, Texas to Joseph and Dorothy (Crane) Davenport.
James grew up in southeast Houston and attended Milby High School and Rice University. He enjoyed reading, marine biology, and most of all, time spent with his family. He was known as “Pops” to his grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Life Foursquare Church in Angleton with Cere Muscarella officiating.
James is survived by his wife, Barbara Davenport; sons, Elijah Davenport and wife, Jennifer, Joshua Davenport and wife, Amy, Ariel Davenport and wife, Kendall, and Joseph Davenport and wife, Victoria; daughters, Anna Head and husband, Ralph, and Faith Cao and husband, Henry; sisters, Susan Sander and husband, Mike, Linda Meyer and husband, Bobby, and Joan Linbeck; and grandchildren, AJ, Jaylee, and Camden Davenport, Colin, Jocelyn, Patience, Tambre, Jeremiah, and Owen Davenport, Victoriana, Natalie, Alison, and Walter Head; Jaxon, Sawyer, and Lincoln Davenport, and Archer and Ryker Davenport.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Larry Linbeck; and nephew, Levi Storm.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486, (979) 345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
