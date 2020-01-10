Patricia Ann Garcia (Aguilar)
September 6th, 1952 –
January 7th, 2020
Patricia Ann Garcia (Aguilar), of Lake Jackson, TX, passed away on January 7, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Patsy was born to Patricinio and Anita Aguilar on September 6th, 1952 in Freeport, TX.
She was married to George Ray Garcia in Freeport, TX on October 21st 1972.
Patsy worked for Dillard’s in Lake Jackson for 25 years in the cosmetics department, and was the Lancôme Counter Manager when she retired.
Patsy was a loving mother, grandmother, and caring friend. She had a big heart and spread love to all of those who were fortunate enough to know her. A lifelong resident of Lake Jackson, she attended Brazoswood High School in Clute, TX. Her and her husband George first met when they were 15 years old at a local dance, and have been inseparable since. She loved and spoiled her grandchildren who knew her as their “May”.
Patsy loved her work and the time she spent meeting new people and making lasting relationships with her friends and co-workers. Her life was spent spreading love and kindness to all those she knew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricinio and Anita Aguilar.
She is survived by her husband, George Garcia; daughter, Carin (Jeff) Greene; son, Daniel (Christina) Garcia; daughter, Christina Garcia; sister, Yolanda (Jacinto) Salazar; brother, Jerry (Olivia) Aguilar; brother, Gilbert Aguilar; sister, Mary (Richard) Cisneros; sister, Toni (Ben) Perez; grandchildren, Sofia Greene, Jack Greene, Laine Garcia, and Ethan Garcia.
Serving as Pallbearers, Zack Angulo, Eddie Angulo, Patrick Aguilar, Julian Cisneros, Ricky Cisneros, Marc Aguilar, Benjamin Martin, and Ben Eric Perez.
Honorary Pallbearers are Abel Salazar, Michael Solis, Steven Aguilar, and Lucas Theriot.
A Visitation will be held at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Clute, Texas on Friday January 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary starting at 6:00 p.m.
The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Clute, Texas on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Restwood Memorial Park.
