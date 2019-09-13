Paul Canales Guerra
Paul Canales Guerra, 81, of Sweeny, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born on August 13, 1938 in Refugio, Texas to Epolito and Concepcion (Canales) Guerra.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Paul is survived by his son, Andy Fuentes and wife, Cindy, and their children, Jonathan, Andrew, and Jennie; daughters, Yolanda Jimenez and husband, Oscar Jimenez Jr., and their children, Army Specialist Anthony, Alexiss, and Joshua; and Rebecca G. Bryant and husband, Don, and their children, Richard, June, Jasmine, and Selaya.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandra Mae Guerra; and son, Adam Fuentes.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486, (979) 345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
