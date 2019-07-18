Carla Rayna Terrell
Funeral services for Carla Rayna Terrell, 46, of Freeport will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria with Elder Roland K. Hendricks officiating and Rev. Willie Morris eulogizing. Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
She passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
She enjoyed singing in Brazosport High School choir, cooking and enjoyed watching sports with her family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories; husband, Kenneth Terrell, Sr.; daughter, Kentara Terrell; son, Kenneth Terrell, Jr.; stepson, Mister Terrell; brother, Leonard Nelson; sister, Lennette Bell (Melvin) and Alicia Woodard; grandchildren, Gavin, Serenity, Mariana and Nico Terrell; good friends, Monia Ledesma, Rosalyn Bernard and Rosa James; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Corey Nelson, Mike Burton, Shawn Gore, Cedric Terrell, Jr., Desmond Terrell and Deandre Wilder.
Visitation will be on the day of the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. There will be no viewing afterwards.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
