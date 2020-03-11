Mary Joanna Worrell
May 4, 1940 –
March 9, 2020
Mary Joanna Worrell, 79, of Sweeny, passed from this life on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1940 in Big Spring, Texas to Ray and Lois (Tomlin) Stroder.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Sweeny Cemetery with John Price officiating.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486, (979)-345-3232.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
