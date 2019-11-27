Esther Ann Haigh Filipp
December 8, 1935 –
November 25, 2019
Esther Ann Haigh Filipp, 83, of Danbury passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 in Danbury. Visitation will be Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until service time at First United Methodist Church in Angleton. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Danbury Cemetery.
Esther was a faithful servant of the Lord. At a very early age she made a promise to God to serve him and to keep her body Holy and pure and to refrain from drinking or smoking. She kept this promise. The fruits of the spirit were manifested in her.
Esther was born December 8, 1935 in Eagle Lake to Raymond and Matilda Emma Lurker Haigh.
She spent most of her life in Danbury and married A.J. “Meek” Filipp on November 22, 1956.
Esther served as Danbury Postmaster for 22 years. Upon retiring she spent the next six years taking care of her Mother who lived to be 101 years old.
Esther was active in her community. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Angleton, the United Methodist Women and the Mary Martha Class; as well as the Postmasters league. Esther was also a member of the Celiac Group.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, “Meek” Filipp; siblings, Helen Bracey, Sarah Isabel Argeanas, Donald Haigh and Ruth Wood.
Survivors include her daughters, Freda Filipp (Warren Williams), Sarah Peel (Joe), Sandra Ross (James), Andrea Sudano (Bruce); and brother, Russell Haigh; grandchildren; Leah Cogswell, Jamie Shannon, Joshua Ross, S. David Ross, Robert Peel, Daniel Ross, Shelby Sudano, Mattie Sudano; and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Shelby Sudano, Mattie Sudano, Joshua Ross, S. David Ross, Daniel Ross and Kevin Scott.
Esther was the most beautiful, best Mother in the whole world and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Online condolences may be sent at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.