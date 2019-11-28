Peggy Marie Young
November 21, 1928 –
November 23, 2019
Peggy Marie Young, 91, formerly of Sweeny, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in College Station. She was born on November 21, 1928 in Sweeny, Texas to Amos and Mary Augsburger.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with John Price officiating. The family will be receiving friends 9:00 am until service time. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery.
Peggy is survived by her sons, Richard Young and wife, Jennifer, James Young and wife, Karen, Wayne Young and wife, Marlys Kay; daughter, Debra Greer and husband, Jack; grandchildren, Amy Young, Amber Young, Chad Greer, and Scott Greer; and great-grandchildren, Dominick Young, Parker Greer, and Amy’s children, Michael, Elizabeth, and Evangeline.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979) 345-3232.
