Katherine Parker Coombs passed away September 18, 2019 in Sugarland, TX. Katherine was born in Houston, TX., 12/9/1943. She was the daughter of Hazel Skipper Parker and father Albert Guy “Cotton” Parker. She is survived by daughters Tamyra Joy Parker and Lisa Kay Coombs, both of Houston, TX, and sister Frances Tyler of Lake Jackson, TX. She is also survived by four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Katherine was very proud to be a Texan. Her passions were genealogy and travel. She spent many hours at her computer in research and in contact with family and on-line genealogy friends. She and daughter Tamyra spent many vacations traveling with close friends Kae and Jim Ellis. Kathy was a Christian and felt at peace knowing Christ was with her on this final trip. A celebration of life will be held later.

