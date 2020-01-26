Johnnie Mack Johnson
July 11, 1949 –
January 22, 2020
Johnnie Mack Johnson, age 70, passed from this life on January 22, 2020 at his home in Brazoria, Texas. He was born to Nelson and Stella (Way) Johnson on July 11, 1949 in Oakdale, Louisiana.
His Mom Stella, named him after her favorite western actor Johnnie Mack Brown. He graduated from Brazosport High School in 1967 where he played Jr. Baseball. John served in the Navy from 1968 thru 1971 as part of the Seal Team 2 in Vietnam. After returning from the service he worked as a diving instructor in Houston. Later he worked on the construction of Loop 610 in Houston. He attended Brazosport College studying Instrumentation. He worked for BASF for 25+ years as a Sr. Instrument and Electrical Technician and later became the plant site Infrared Thermographer, which he enjoyed doing. John was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing and attending gun shows with his brothers and Don Fountain. Whenever he had time, he loved using his metal detector to find buried artifacts.
John adored his family and loved spending time with them. “His girls”, as he referred to them, were the light of his life.
He loved his Dallas Cowboys…win or lose.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in Brazoria. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Serving as pallbearers will be Dallas Vincent, Dale Horak, Chip Horak, Steven Horak, David Vincent and Tom Demaris.
We would like to thank all the nurses and doctors on the 20th Tower of Baylor St. Luke in Houston for all their loving care.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Grady and Guy Johnson; sister, Penny Johnson; brother-in-law, Calvin Horak, Ronney Vincent; father-in-law; DJ Vincent; sisters-in-law, Tina (Vincent) Cyphers, Cookie Johnson.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife (23 years), Barbara (Vincent) Johnson; daughters, Tiffani Schoen (Tom) and Sarita Schoen (Cindy); three granddaughters, Tarin Schoen, Amaya Skinner and Rylee Skinner; sister-in-law, Jacquie Johnson of Brazoria; and many nieces and nephews.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in Brazoria, TX, 118 W Texas 77422, (979) 798-2128.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net.
