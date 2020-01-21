Betty Jo Dorsey
March 25, 1931 –
January 18, 2020
Betty Jo Dorsey, 88, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away on January 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born in Pasadena, Texas on March 25, 1931 to Aubrey R. and Emma Cruse. She graduated from Pasadena High School where she made lifelong friends and found her love for twirling. She loved to tell the story of how she twirled in a parade with Marvin Zindler and reminisce on old twirling stories with her childhood friend and twirling partner, Barbara.
Many people in West Columbia knew and loved Betty as she worked with the public for years. Whether it was at Martin’s EZ Way or Texas New Mexico Power Company, where she retired, she never met a stranger. Her love for people eventually brought her out of retirement to work for Brazoria Telephone Company.
Betty loved to go dancing; in fact that’s where she met her husband and forever dancing partner, Dennis. Making jewelry was one of her favorite hobbies and wearing it was even more important. She never left home without wearing her favorite pieces. She also loved birthdays and spoiling friends and family with gifts that were always wrapped with her special touch. In the last several years as her health declined, Facebook became an everyday activity as it was a way to keep in touch with friends and family. She was a social butterfly and loved talking, visiting, and doting on her grandchildren.
Betty, or Meme as her grandchildren lovingly called her, is survived by her husband of 23 years, Dennis Dorsey; her four children, Martin Philpot, Jr., Donna Pennington (David), Curtis Philpot, and Tami Beal (D. Wayne); stepchildren, David Dorsey and Aaron Dorsey; grandchildren, Amber Bjerregaard (Johannes), Aaron Pennington, Leesa Osborne (Darrell), David Pennington, Jr. (Jennifer), Kylea Fuchs (Randall), Lauryn Shands (Tayler), Bret Beal, Roxanne Huddleston (Rory), and Rachael Frazier (Matt); 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many loving friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Emma; and her four siblings, Aubrey Cruse Jr., Donald Cruse, Jean Henderson, and Doris Hale.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Bro. Jamie Walker officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. until service time.
The family of Betty Dorsey wishes to thank her amazing caregiver and friend, Chelsea Tennant, and her doctors and staff with the Day Surgery team at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport Hospital.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX, 634 Columbia Dr., 77486, (979) 345-3232.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
