Michael Dean Hannah
Retired US Air Force Chief Master Sargent Michael D. Hannah, age 68, of Hope Mills, NC has joined his Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at home with his family.
Michael was born in Bay City, TX to Sara and Brady Hannah in January 1951. He graduated from Sweeny High School in 1969 and had dreams of experiencing the world and joined the USAF in 1970. One of his first assignments brought him to Tokyo, Japan, where he met the love of his life and wife of nearly 50 years, Yumi, and had 3 lovely children, Manisa, Teresa and Cliff. The Hannah family spent much of their time living in Tokyo and Fort Walton Beach, FL. After 28 years of service Michael retired from the USAF in 1998 and started his new endeavor. He obtained a B.S. in Business Management from Troy State University in 2000 and relocated to Hope Mills, NC to work as a contractor for the US Army at Fort Bragg, NC and celebrated his second retirement after 9 years.
Michael is survived by his wife, Yumi Hannah; daughter Manisa Hannah; daughter Teresa Weimer and husband, AJ; son, Clifford Hannah and wife Sarah; and 5 grandchildren
Michael had requested just a small celebration of life dinner. However, if you would like to send your condolences to the family, you may contact his daughter atm anisa hannah@yahoo.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.