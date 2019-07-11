John Adriance Stevens
John Adriance Stevens, 69, died July 3, 2019 after a long battle with dementia in Flower Mound, Texas. Born July 19, 1949 in Angleton, Texas, graduated Angleton High School in 1967 and a member of Holy Comforter Episcopal Church. Johnny spent his 46-year career working in the heavy civil industry mostly in the south Texas area. He was passionate about boating, raising cattle, horseback riding and music. Johnny enjoyed spending time at the family beach house in Surfside and Planters Point with family and friends. Johnny was a long-time resident of Brazoria County.
Johnny leaves his wife of 50 years, Cindy (Laird) Stevens; his son, Robert L. Stevens and wife Brandi; his daughter, Susan S. Blice; his brothers, James and William Stevens; brother-in-law, Tony Laird; sister-in-law, Rosann Gordy; and his grandchildren, Hayden, Rylee and Croft.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank W. Stevens; his mother, Barbara Bailey Stevens; and son-in-law. Jaydee Blice.
Services will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Annunciation in Lewisville, Texas on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
