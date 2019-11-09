Humberto “Beto” Rodriguez
Humberto “Beto” Rodriguez of Freeport, Texas, passed away in his home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 92.
Humberto is survived by his wife, Victoria Rodriguez, daughters, Maria Owens, Idalia “Dolly” Gallardo, and Monica Howse; siblings, Altagracia “Chata” and Elida; three grandchildren, Jessica Villarreal; Jason Gallardo, Stephanie Solis; and seven great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Merced and Manuelita Cantu Rodriguez, son, Servando Rodriguez, siblings, Manuelita, Ovidio, Alicia, Concepcion “Concha”, and Marcial.
Serving as Pallbearers are Inocencio Rodriguez, Hernan Rodriguez, Bundy Rodriguez, Jr., Nazario Rodriguez, Jr., Jason Gallardo, Adam Solis, and David Howse.
Humberto was born in General Bravo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He worked for the Imperial Sugar Company in Sugar Land, TX in the late 1940s — early 1950s, where he met his future wife, Victoria. After marriage, Humberto and his family moved to Freeport, TX, where he worked for various local companies that included the Dow Hotel, Dow Chemical, BISD, and Simmons Lumber Company.
His children remember him as a kind, loving and supportive father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
Humberto was a generous and witty man who loved to travel, loved to go fishing, hunting deer and dove, watching baseball and football, and in his younger years, he loved working on cars. He was also an accomplished pool and poker player.
Humberto was also a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Freeport, TX.
A funeral service is scheduled for Monday morning, November 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Visitation is from 8 — 10 a.m, followed by a Rosary prior to the commencement of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at San Isidro Cemetery in Sugar Land, TX.
Address of the Davis — Greenlawn Funeral Home: 3900 B F Terry Blvd, Rosenberg, TX 77471; Telephone: (281) 341-8800
Address of San Isidro Cemetery: 1351 Sugar Creek Blvd, Sugar Land, TX.
