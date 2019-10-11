James Daniel Barnett
On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, James Daniel Barnett passed away due to heart failure in West Yellowstone, Montana at the age of 68.
JD was born on February 15, 1951 to Jack and Judy (McAllister) Barnett in Watonga, Oklahoma. He graduated from Brazosport High School in Freeport, Texas and served a two-year mission in Austria. He attended Texas Tech and then Brigham Young University, earning a degree in Chemical Engineering. JD worked as an engineer in many locations in the U.S. and abroad including Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, New Mexico, California, Venezuela, and Dubai.
JD loved the outdoors. His intrepid sense of adventure and the joy he found in the rugged beauty of the West led him to appreciate a variety of hobbies. He loved outdoor photography, camping, fishing, birdwatching, kayaking, skiing, cycling, scuba diving and more. JD also had a deep love of art and literature. He read voraciously and visited museums around the world.
JD was preceded in death by his mother, Judy, and his father, Jack.
He is survived by his two children, Jennifer and Daniel, three siblings, Carolyn, Michael, and Linda, four grandchildren, Isaac, Maiah, Hannah, and Jonah, two nieces, a nephew, many cousins, and hundreds of friends around the globe.
A family memorial service will be held in San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to either the American Heart Association or the Ehlers Danlos Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.