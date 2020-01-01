Evelyn Laura King
November 20, 1919 –
December 26, 2019
Evelyn Laura King passed away December 26, 2019 in Lake Jackson, Texas at the age of 100.
She was born on November 20, 1919 in Bono, Arkansas and was the eighth of nine children born to James Berry and Maude LaBar Berry. She was raised in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas and often told wonderful stories of her happy childhood there.
On October 1, 1939 she married Raymond Eugene King and together they had three daughters, Laura, Nina and Carol. They lived for a number of years in Corpus Christi, Texas before buying a farm and settling in Cuero, Texas. Evelyn worked at the local hospital and attended Calvary Baptist Church.
During her life she had many interests. She loved sewing, quilting, watching the Cowboys play football, and being with her family. She was happiest when she was outside and liked to garden and fish.
Her family loved to be with her. She was a very special person and made everyone around her feel special.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura Murray, Nina Copenhaver and Carol Smithhart. She was also “Granny” to seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and eighteen great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Josh Damian, Michael Eubanks, Abram Grable, Jayce Grable, Christopher Thirtle and Jared Wessels.
Visitation will be held at Freund Funeral Home, 213 N. Gonzales in Cuero on Thursday, January 2nd at 1:00 p.m., with Services commencing at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
