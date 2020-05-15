Beulah Lemon Minton
Funeral service for Beulah Lemon Minton, 87, of Freeport will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Gateway Covenant Church, 326 W 4th Street, Freeport, Texas 77541 where Brother Brent Bowers is pastor, Rev. Marcus Lincoln will officiate and Dr. J. V. Williams will be the eulogist. Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria.
Visitation will also be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until Service time at Gateway Covenant Church.
