Huey Paul Thibodeaux
September 17, 1929 –
November 19, 2019
Huey Paul Thibodeaux, 90, of Angleton, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eluse and Mary Moran Thibodeaux; first wife, Virginia Thibodeaux; and sister, Helen Richard.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Barbara Kay Thibodeaux; sons, Bobby Thibodeaux and wife, Carla, and Tim Thibodeaux and wife, Suzanne; daughters, Sandy Picard and husband, Johnny, and Judy Thibodeaux; step sons, Randy Benoit and Kevin Benoit; sisters, Verlie Matt, Theresa Prejean, Bert Garcia, and Josephine Prejean Grasso; grandchildren, Kelli Jansky, Bo Thibodeaux, Nicole Shed, Shane Jester, Jodi McDonald, Brian Jester, Taylor Scadden, and Kyle Thibodeaux; 15 great grandchildren and a host of other family and dear friends.
Huey was born on September 17, 1929, in Beggs, Louisiana. He enjoyed many things in life, including fishing, hunting, golfing and snow skiing. More than anything however, Huey had a passion for cars, anything from watching car races to building and working on vehicles. In 1958, he opened Angleton Auto Parts where he proudly served families for over 40 years. He liked traveling and everything that went with it: the outdoors, motorhomes, camping, etc. He had been all around the world. Huey was a great provider and a hardworking man who loved his family and grandchildren; never passing up an opportunity to spend time with them. Strong in his faith, Huey was a long-time parishioner at Most Holy Trinity and St. Basil’s Catholic Church. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree and a former Grand Knight. Huey will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A visitation for Huey will take place at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas, on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Angleton, Texas, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be sent to the Thibodeaux family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
A good Man and a good Family he will be missed. May God Bless his soul ! Amen !
