Harry Albert Park
Harry Albert Park, 86, of Angleton, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Fay and Hazel Rupp Park; children, Cynthia Gail Park and Russell Wayne Park; and siblings, Robert Paul Park and Mary Beth Van Scoyc.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 39 years, Joan Park; son, Rusty Martin Park; son, Billy Wescott and wife, Heather; daughter, Loretta Mendenhall and husband, Darrin; 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a host of other family and dear friends.
Harry was born on September 9, 1933, in Iowa City, Iowa. He began his career in law enforcement in 1950 to 1954 in the U.S. Air Force as a Military Policeman serving in Korea. After discharge he became a police officer in 1955 in Wichita Falls, TX. and came to Angleton, TX. in 1974. He rose to Chief of Police of Angleton P.D. in 1981 and served in that position until January 31, 1998. He always said ‘’my best years were in uniform as police officer on the street. Your able to meet the public straight on much more than in administrative work” but was so proud to be Chief, to lead and help his men and help people.
Retirement gave him that much more time to do his woodworking and making wood crafts, which really began when he was Sgt. for Freeport P.D. and Chief Bankston “ordered” him to replace doors to a home they broke making police entry! But most of all he loved to be out on his boat fishing or spending days at their bay house. He loved his grandchildren to whom he was affectionately known as “Pepaw.”
He was a proud member of the V.F.W. and past commander of post #10378, American Legion and Masonic Lodge of Angleton.
Pallbearers are Angleton Police Dept.; honor guard, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Dept. and honorary pallbearers Charles Wagner, Joe King, P.C. Miller, Frank Sanchez, Jamey Herford, Dan Pyka, Robert Owens, Tony Herford and John Duke
The Park family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the employees and volunteers of A {&bullet} MED Hospice and Country Village Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers they ask that donations be made to the charity of your choice in honor of Harry.
A visitation will be held at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will start at 10:00 am, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Palms Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the Park family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
