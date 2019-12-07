Ima Jean Wright
October 10, 1941 –
December 3, 2019
Ima Jean Wright passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 in Pasadena, Texas, surrounded by her daughters and caregivers that she considered daughters.
Jean was born October 10, 1941, in Savannah, Tennessee. She came home from the hospital as ‘baby girl Phillips’ because her parents could not decide on a name. Her family moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico before she started second grade and she graduated from Carlsbad High School. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Hadley Wright, in June of 1959, one week after graduation; she and Hadley were married for 51 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hadley Wright, her parents Elmer and Robbie Phillips, her Step-Father Eugene Brooks and her in-laws David and Georgia Mae Wright.
She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Laura and Fred Simmank of The Woodlands, TX and Liz and Dave Francis of Deer Park, TX ; one grandson, two granddaughters, and three great-grandsons (one more on the way!). Also, her brother and sister-in-law, James and Irma Phillips, of Concho, Arizona ; and nephew , Jimmy Phillips of Chandler, Arizona.
Jean retired from the City of Lake Jackson after 30 years of service and her hobbies included reading, going to exercise class with her friends and watching the latest sitcoms on TV.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Grace Hospice of Texas, Mary, Gloria and Denise you hold a special place in our hearts, and to the caregivers from Right at Home
Many ladies cared for Mom over the past four years, and all were special and cared for Mom their own unique way. Feebee and Rose were with Mom over four years and were very dear to her and the family appreciates all their love and care.
Services for Jean will be Sunday, December 8th, at 10 :00 a.m. at the Grand View Funeral Home in Pasadena, Texas, visitation will follow. Service will be led by her nephew, Jimmy Phillips.
