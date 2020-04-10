Donald “Ray” Bell
A family visitation for Donald “Ray” Bell, 71 of Sweeny will be on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 Noon and will last until 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria.
The full obituary may be read, signing of the guestbook may be done and heartfelt condolences may be left by visiting our website at www.violafh.com
