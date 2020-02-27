Bettie Lee Brooks
March 15, 1926 –
February 22, 2020
Bettie Lee Brooks, 93, formerly of Sweeny, passed from this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Wharton, Texas. She was born on March 15, 1926 in Wallis, Texas to Walter and Agnes (Faltisek) Sell.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Thomas Lester officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery.
Bettie is survived by her son, Thomas Brooks; daughter, Shirley Jensen; grandchildren, Caryl Kane, David Kane, and Ceresa Hough; and great-granddaughter, Holly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Brooks; her parents; son, Dennis Brooks; and sister, Waldine Geraci.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bettie’s name to a charity of choice.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979) 345-3232.
