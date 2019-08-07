Bertha Faye Treadway
Bertha Faye Treadway was born on April 9, 1939 in Mathis, TX. She was called home to the Lord on August 5, 2019.
She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by Susie and Bill Moon of Oyster Creek, Gina and David Moon of Oyster Creek and Brenda and Jack Smith of Sheppard, TX. She had 17 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Treadway; and her son, Charlie Joe Treadway.
She will be deeply missed by all! We love you, Mom (Mema)!
