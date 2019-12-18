Terry Lee Smith
August 21, 1954 –
December 14, 2019
Terry Lee Smith, 65, of Angleton, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Galveston, Texas. She was born to Lewis and Donna Satcher, in Austin, Texas on August 21, 1954.
Terry was a loving wife and mother, who enjoyed spoiling her family. She was proud of her home, inside and out, as could be seen by her beautiful plants and flourishing garden. She and her husband, Joe, started JJS Leather as a hobby, which turned into a business, that allowed her to do crafts and create one-of-kind leather works.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers.
Terry is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jimmy Joe Smith; daughter Stacy Lynn; sister Leslie Strouse and spouse Stewart Jewell; and shared grandchildren: Quentin, Jace, Collin, Jaylee, Kade and Maxton. She also survived by nieces, nephews, numerous other family members, and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
